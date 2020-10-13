1/1
Donnie Gasparini Jr.
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donnie Gasparini Jr. 1974—2020
Donnie J. Gasparini Jr., 46, of Rockford, was called home to Jesus on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born July 4, 1974 in Rockford, the son of Donald and Peggie Gasparini. He married Jamie Atkins on February 4, 2000 at Disney's Wedding Pavilion. He was employed as a Deputy Chief with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, devoting nearly 26 years of service to the department and the citizens of Winnebago County.
Survivors include his wife, Jamie. Two children, Ella and Donald "Joey" III. Mother, Peggie Gasparini. Brothers, John (Amy) Gasparini, Marc (Cathy) Gasparini. Sister, Deanna Gasparini. Mother in law, Julie Atkins, special uncle, James Hammarstrand, and his trusted lab Winnie. Predeceased by his father, Donald.
A visitation, beginning with full Law Enforcement Honors at 2:00 pm, will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Stateline Church, 601 North Perryville Road in Rockford. Friends and extended family are invited to attend from 3pm to 6pm. Private family service and burial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials in the family name will be established. Arrangements by Tony Gasparini Funerals.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 PM
Stateline Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Stateline Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tony Gasparini Funerals
6825 Weaver Road
Rockford, IL 61114
815-378-1019
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tony Gasparini Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
October 14, 2020
Somewhere in a wooded area, a deer is breathing a sigh of relief.
R. F. Penn
Friend
October 14, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Donnie, he will be missed. May God be with all of the Gasparini family.
Carol & Kevin Harris
Friend
October 14, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
JEFF KOLTZ
October 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to the Gasparini family.
Paul and Natalie Latino
Friend
October 14, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to the Gasparini family. My heart goes out to all of you.
Lana Przytulski
Friend
October 13, 2020
Rest In Peace. Pam and Gale Rigotti.
Mr and Mrs. Gale Rigotti
Friend
October 13, 2020
Donnie had such a huge heart, always respectful. Never seen him angry. He definitely will be missed. RIP
LeAnn
Friend
October 13, 2020
Donnie, one of the cutest lil kids at the Surf Club. Prayers for all.
Lynn Bonaguro Schemel
Friend
October 13, 2020
I offer my most sincere sympathy. Understanding how profound a sudden loss is, please feel very comfortable sharing as little or much as your family wishes. Cause of passing is not something you need to share. Knowing does not affect someone's offered sympathy or caring gesture. God's care.
C Klipping
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved