Donnie Gasparini Jr. 1974—2020

Donnie J. Gasparini Jr., 46, of Rockford, was called home to Jesus on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born July 4, 1974 in Rockford, the son of Donald and Peggie Gasparini. He married Jamie Atkins on February 4, 2000 at Disney's Wedding Pavilion. He was employed as a Deputy Chief with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, devoting nearly 26 years of service to the department and the citizens of Winnebago County.

Survivors include his wife, Jamie. Two children, Ella and Donald "Joey" III. Mother, Peggie Gasparini. Brothers, John (Amy) Gasparini, Marc (Cathy) Gasparini. Sister, Deanna Gasparini. Mother in law, Julie Atkins, special uncle, James Hammarstrand, and his trusted lab Winnie. Predeceased by his father, Donald.

A visitation, beginning with full Law Enforcement Honors at 2:00 pm, will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Stateline Church, 601 North Perryville Road in Rockford. Friends and extended family are invited to attend from 3pm to 6pm. Private family service and burial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials in the family name will be established. Arrangements by Tony Gasparini Funerals.



