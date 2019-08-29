|
Dora A. Salbego 1927—2019
Dora A. Salbego, 92, of Rockford, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born June 8, 1927 in Rockford; daughter of Luigi and Anna (Vernetti) Calgaro. She married Anthony G. Salbego on June 1, 1947 in Rockford.
A member of St. Edwards Catholic Church, she retired from May's Drugstor in 1982. She was a lifetime member of the Belvidere VFW Ladies Auxillary and a volunteer for numerous years at the Salvation Army.
She enjoyed dancing, charity work, traveling, baking, gardening, walking and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Ronald (Sara) Salbego, Michael (Cynthia Frint) Salbego and Patricia (Paul) Casarotto; grandchildren, Jason (Berrie), Nina (Brent), Michael, Terran (Lorinda), Chad (Amanda), Ginger, Stuart, Blair, Parker and Sinclaire; twelve great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents, husband; sisters, Alba Williams, Mary Vernetti and Minnie DeGrandes; brothers, Peter and Fiorina Calgaro.
Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019