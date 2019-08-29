Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Salbego
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora A. Salbego


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dora A. Salbego Obituary
Dora A. Salbego 1927—2019
Dora A. Salbego, 92, of Rockford, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born June 8, 1927 in Rockford; daughter of Luigi and Anna (Vernetti) Calgaro. She married Anthony G. Salbego on June 1, 1947 in Rockford.
A member of St. Edwards Catholic Church, she retired from May's Drugstor in 1982. She was a lifetime member of the Belvidere VFW Ladies Auxillary and a volunteer for numerous years at the Salvation Army.
She enjoyed dancing, charity work, traveling, baking, gardening, walking and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Ronald (Sara) Salbego, Michael (Cynthia Frint) Salbego and Patricia (Paul) Casarotto; grandchildren, Jason (Berrie), Nina (Brent), Michael, Terran (Lorinda), Chad (Amanda), Ginger, Stuart, Blair, Parker and Sinclaire; twelve great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents, husband; sisters, Alba Williams, Mary Vernetti and Minnie DeGrandes; brothers, Peter and Fiorina Calgaro.
Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now