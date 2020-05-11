|
|
Dora C. Calgaro 1923—2020
Dora C. Calgaro, 97, of Rockford passed away Friday May 8, 2020, at Alden Debes. Born May 2, 1923, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Anthony and Victoria (Ederati) Grotto. Dora moved to south Rockford at age 13 where she met the love of her life Joseph Calgaro. They were married on February 9, 1946 and were married for 71 years. Dora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of St. Anthony's Church. Dora enjoyed cooking, gardening and going to the casino. She had a wonderful sense of humor and words of wisdom to make us smile. Dora is lovingly survived by daughter Denise (Stuart) Rucks; grandchildren Tonya (Chuck) Merriott, Tammy (David) Fuller, Tiffany (Gary Baker) Calgaro, Tonetta (Mark) Glawe, Jessica (Cole Barker) Rucks, Abigail Rucks; great-grandchildren, Adam and Allison Fuller and Cecilia Glawe; sisters Norma DeSanti, Rose Segalla, Loretta (Donald) Cruden. Predeased by husband Joseph; son Joseph A. Calgaro; brothers Joseph and Virgil Grotto, sister Ann Zinna; great-grandchild MacKenzie Glawe. The family would like to thank the staff at Alden Debes for their compassionate care. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. Condolences to: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020