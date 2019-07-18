|
|
Doretha Patterson 1937—2019
Doretha Webb Bynum~Patterson, was born September 29,
1937 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Jerry Webb and Mattie
Holloway. Doretha attended Rockford West High School and Rockford
School of Practical Nursing. Doretha was employed with United States Postal Service; she earned her Realtors License and worked for the State of Illinois Department Health for 30 years as an LPN.
She was joined in holy matrimony with Thomas H. Bynum, Jr.
who preceded her in death. She later married Eddie Patterson
who preceded her in death. As well as her loving parents
Mattie & Jerry Webb and brother Cleophus McDonald Webb.
She leaves to cherish her only child, Arnold T. [Michelle]
Bynum. Grandchildren: Arnold T. [Victoria] Bynum II, Aaron H.
Bynum, Andriana [Andrew] Doonan Adorable Great-Grandchildren: Jackson O., Ryan P. and Peyton K. Bynum Nephew: Pastor Michael [Susie] Sowell - Special Cousin: Jacqueline Charles - Special Cousin: Jonita Rodgers - Lifelong Friends: Dorothy Green, Mary Graham, Marie Sykes - Cousin:
Jerome Williams - Loving Neighbors: Timothy & Lori Pennington.
Services will be held 11am Friday, July 19, 2019 at St Paul Church of God in Christ 1001 Bishop Washington Ave. Burial will take place in Wildwood cemetery. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 18 to July 20, 2019