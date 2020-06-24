Doris E. Johnson
1924 - 2020
Doris E. Johnson 1924—2020
Doris E. Johnson, 95, of Poplar Grove, IL passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born on December 30, 1924 in Keokuk, IA the daughter of Fred and Eva Bird. She married the love of her life John Alden Johnson on November 23, 1951 in Keokuk, IA. Doris graduated with a Bachelors in Teaching from the University of Iowa, and pursued a long career in education. Along with teaching Doris was passionate about her coaching multiple girls' sports teams at North Boone High School. After retiring from district 200 Doris enjoyed tutoring students from the area. Doris was passionate about spending time with her family whom she deeply loved. She will be missed by all.
Doris is loved and missed by her children, Ken Johnson, Sue Gardner; grandchildren Matt (Sam) Gardner; great-grandchildren Skyler Gardner, Ezra Gardner and niece Penny Ford. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law, Craig Gardner and 2 sisters.
Services will be private. Burial in Belvidere Cemetery. Memorials to the family to establish later. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
