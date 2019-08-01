Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church
2715 S Mulford Road
Rockford, IL
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery
Monona, IL
Doris E. Kampfe


1926 - 2019
Doris E. Kampfe Obituary
Doris E. Kampfe 1926—2019
Doris Elaine Kampfe was born Tuesday, February 2, 1926, in Monona, Iowa, Clayton County, to parents, Frederick and Alvina Daugs.
June 1, 1946, she was united in marriage to LaVern A. Kampfe at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona; her uncle, Rev. H. Daugs, officiated. To this union, two children were born, Dr. Lanny Kampfe and Elisa Kay Kampfe.
Doris died July 20, 2019 in Rockford, IL. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Waverly, Iowa. Throughout her life, as a Pastor's wife, she served in many capacities; Sunday School Teach, choir, Luther League Sponsor, Junior Missionaries, WMF but her main interest was Evangelism; wherever she lived. She helped her husband found a mission, Holy Redeemer, in San Jose, California.
Doris wrote a weekly column for The Shopping News, titled, "Wandering Around Waverly" and "Personalities." She interviewed and wrote briefly for The Cedar Falls Citizen. A Christman play, authored by her, "Caramella, The Curious Camel," was performed at Neumann Auditorium, Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa. Her essay, "Marriage," won 2nd in the nation, 1992. She was an active member of the Rockford Writers Guild.
Survivors include her son, Dr. Lanny (Jann) Kampfe; grandchildren, Kerry (Rodney) Puckett, Krista (Dan) Everling, Kevin (Tammy) Kampfe and Katelyn (Thad) Lane; and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter.
Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2715 S Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois. Burial 11 a.m. September 14, 2019 in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Monona, Iowa. Memorials may be given to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church or to the family for assignment.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
