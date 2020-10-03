Doris Elizabeth Fagerstrom 1922—2020
Doris Elizabeth Fagerstrom, 98 and a lifelong resident of Rockford, Illinois, passed away on September 29, 2020 at Wesley Willows Health and Rehab Center. Doree lived a long, happy and healthy life, grateful to live independently in her own home, which she treasured, until early this year. Born on September 26, 1922, the second child to Elmer E. and Ruth (Linden) Carlson, Doree was blessed to grow up, along with her five brothers, in a lively, loving and close-knit family. On December 11, 1943, Doree married Herbert Erick Fagerstrom, her high school sweetheart, accompanying him to the Southwest for his training in the Army Air Corps during World War II. After the war, they returned to Rockford and brought up two daughters. Doree and Herb were active members of Zion Lutheran Church and later joined Christ United Methodist Church, deeply valuing the fellowship and the friendships made across the years. Doree loved home and family life and also drew great satisfaction from her career life, working at Swedish American Hospital for 25 years in payroll administration. She thrived in this position, dedicated to meeting the challenges of her work and grateful for the many wonderful friendships at Swedes that brought her much joy. After retirement, Doree and Herb shared over twenty years of life together enjoying most the simplicity and beauty of their home and garden, the time spent with family, friends and neighbors in Rockford, and the full-hearted delight of time spent and adventures had with their children and grandchildren on the west coast. After Herb's death in 2008, Doree was blessed with a decade of life on her own and continued to find pleasure and meaning in the small blessings in each day—keeping house, meeting her sisters-in-law for coffee, reading her Bible, writing poetry, playing scrabble, doing sudoku, enjoying afternoons on her sunporch, welcoming visits and phone conversations with family. Doree was preceded in death by her husband Herb, her parents, and brothers Leslie, Richard, Roger, Gerald, and James Carlson. Surviving her are daughters Joan (Marty Janosch) Peterkin of Oakridge, OR and Karen (David Glenn) Fagerstrom of Berkeley, CA. Doree's grandchildren are Courtney Markle, Lindsay (Justin) Smith-Ramsey and Daniel (Ashley) Glenn and Zachary Glenn. She leaves six great-grandchildren: Ainslie, Elias, Liam, Alder, Bodie, and Brecken. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Marian, June and Donna Carlson, and many nieces and nephews.
A walk through visitation will be held on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 3pm-5pm at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Private burial at Arlington Memorial Park, Rockford, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Doree's name to a charity of your choice
