Doris Gerdy Obituary
Doris Gerdy 1925—2019
Doris F. Gerdy, age 94 of Rockford, Illinois died Friday November 22, 2019 at P.A. Peterson at the Citadel. She was born in Mannheim, Germany to Julius and Anna (Frech) Schoenbein. She completed her primary education despite the turmoil of living through World War II in Germany. Shortly after the war, she met and married American soldier, John Gerde on Nov. 6, 1948 in Germany before moving to America. She worked at Testor's Corporation for 15 years before retiring. She was a member of Tabor Lutheran Church. She was known for her cooking, especially her desserts baking many pies and cakes for her family to enjoy. She cherished spending time with her family and grandchildren over the years.
Survived By:
Children: Loretta (Jonny) Johnson, Jackie (Dave) Casazza, John Gerde Jr. all of Rockford. Sister Lilo (Sakis) Psofidis of Germany. 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews in Illinois and Germany.
Preceded in Death by her Husband, John Gerde. Both parents, Julius and Anna Schoenbein. Sisters, Tilly Lupo and Jenny Schoenbein.
There will be a private family memorial to celebrate her life.
Sundberg Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
