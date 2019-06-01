|
|
Doris J. Bond 1937—2019
Doris J. Bond, of Machesney Park, passed away May 29, 2019. Born on January 19, 1937 to Everett and Grace Mullen. Doris grew up in the Rockford area and graduated from Winnebago High school. It was there that she met the love of her life, Jim Bond. They were married June 2, 1955 and she always took priority in caring for him and her family. Doris is remembered for her amazing cooking, and being the family's matriarch, always tending to their needs.
She is survived by her husband Jim, their children; Michael (Rhonda) Bond, Brian (Patty) Bond, and Clark (Laurie) Bond. Her grandchildren; Nicole Levins, & Kelly, Michael, Amanda, Allison, Timothy, and Debra Jean Bond. Great grandchildren; Trinity & Payton Levins and Ian Bond, as well as her brother, Rick (Sandy) Mullen.
She is Predeceased by her Parents, and brothers Everett J.r. and Terry Mullen.
A funeral service for Doris is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4 at 2pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd. in Machesney Park IL 61115. A visitation will be held from 1pm until time of service. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 1 to June 3, 2019