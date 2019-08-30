Home

Doris J. Stenli


1928 - 2019
Doris J. Stenli Obituary
Doris J. Stenli 1928—2019
Doris J. Stenli, 91, of Rockford, passed away on August 29, 2019. Born on April 17, 1928 in Waukegan, daughter of Maurice and Vendla (Blomberg) Miller. She married Omer Stenli on September 24, 1949 in Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He predeceased her on October 29, 2009. Survived by her children, Karen (Bradley) Swanson, Paula (David) Stahl; sister, Barbara Nicholson; and grandchildren, Jenna (Nick) Hammerly, Rebecca (Danny) Gomez; and great-grandchildren Reagan, and Lincoln. Predeceased by her sister, Lorraine; and brothers, John and Maurice.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Emmanuel Lutheran Church with Reverend Robert Franek officiating. Visitation will be prior to service from 10:00 to 10:45 am. Private burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorial may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 920 3rd Ave, Rockford, IL 61104 or Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison, Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
