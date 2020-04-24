Home

Doris Jean Nelson 1939—2020
Doris Jean Nelson, 80, of Caledonia, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, IL. She was born on Sunday, October 1, 1939 in Hardington, NE to the late Gilbert and Margaret (Harper) Stukel. She married the love of her life, Gordon Nelson, on Friday, July 25, 1980 in Rockton, IL. Doris is loved and will be deeply missed by her beloved husband, Gordon; son, Brian Piske; daughter, Janet Moutrey; grandchildren, Jason Burmester, Felecia Fallis; brother, Bob (Pat) Stukel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Margaret; brother, John Stukel. Services will be private with a memorial service to be held at a later date. A Memorial fund has been established in the family's name.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
