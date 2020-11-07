Doris Kathryn Petersen 1930—2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Doris K. Petersen announces her passing on October 29th, 2020 at her home in Salem, Oregon.
A former long-time resident of Rockford, Illinois, Doris was born June 23, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Rockford in 1957 with her husband and love of her life, Robert E. Petersen. Doris and Bob met at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado and married in 1952---the day after graduation.
Doris enjoyed spending time with her husband and family of 6 children, multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She taught third grade at Holy Family Catholic School for over 20 years and was a positive influence on many young lives. Her joy of life, love of music, reading, and flowers, and caring and giving nature will remain a guiding light for all who were fortunate to know her.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her oldest daughter Janie Petersen, her parents and two sisters. She is survived by her son Daniel Petersen (Cindy), daughters Kristine Voigt (Andy), Karen Alexander, Kathryn Wickham (Drew) and son William Petersen (Sally), her grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be lovingly remembered as Mom, Grammy and Doris, and forever in our hearts.
In keeping with Doris's wishes, no public service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of personal choice. Arrangements provided by City View Funeral Home and Crematory, Salem OR. To share a memory or condolence please visit: https://www.cityviewfh.com/obituaries.asp