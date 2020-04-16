|
|
Doris M. Woest 1930—2020
Doris M. Woest 89
Cherry Valley passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 following a lingering illness. Born on December 9, 1930 In Ironwood, Michigan to Arne and Elsie (Swanbeck) Carlborn. She married Clifton E. Woest in Ironwood, MI on January 5, 1952 and they moved to Rockford in 1955. Doris was formerly a registered nurse in Illinois and Wisconsin.
Survivors include her husband, Clifton; son, Kevin Woest and daughter, Michelle Rusch; 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; predeceased by her parents, son, Bradley and a sister.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Anam Care and Northern Illinois Hospice for their exceptional care given to Doris.
At her request no services will be held and in lieu of flowers contributions are requested to be given to Rock River Valley Pantry, 421 South Rockton St., Rockford, IL 61102.
Arrangements by Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
To light a candle or leave a condolence, please go to www.alkfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020