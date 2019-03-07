Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2821 North Bell School Road
Rockford, IL
Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2821 North Bell School Road
Rockford, IL
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Scandinavian Cemetery
Doris S. Griffin Obituary
Doris S. Griffin 1927—2019
Doris S. Griffin, 92, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. Born February 4, 1927, in Roickford, IL, the daughter of Gustav and Bothilda (Peterson) Soderstrom. Employed by Illinois Bell Telephone Company for 22 years, retiring in 1983. Life member of the Telephone Pioneers. Active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Member of the Swedish Historical Society, Midway Village & Museum Center, Center for Learning in Retirement and Golden Agers. Doris enjoyed volunteering at Swedish American Hospital, Midway Village & Museum Center, John Nelson School and Erlander Homs. Survivors include her daughter, Sharon (John) Larson; son, James (Sherry) Mellenthin; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, June Kereven; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters, Gunhild Benson Roe and Elise Miller.
Service at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 North Bell School Road, Rockford, with visitation from 2 p.m. to service time. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, in Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Carpenters Place, Crusader Clinic, or Westminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
