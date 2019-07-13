Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Wigell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris (Udesen) Wigell


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris (Udesen) Wigell Obituary
Doris (Udesen) Wigell 1927—2019
Born in Duluth, MN, coming to Rockford in 1951. She and husband Darwin Udesen operated the Ing Skating Palace and built and operated the Swim Club of Rockford for many years. Widowed with two young children she spent her life putting their needs above her own. Doris was very active in RSVP and Skyrise Apartments. She was a member of Tabor Lutheran Church. She was incredibly strong in the face of serious lifelong health issues. Survivors include son Daniel Udesen, Bellingham, WA, and daughter Anna Frank, Rockford, IL. Also survived by her very special grandchildren Autumn and Soren Udesen, and Noah, Evan, and Greta Frank. At her request there will be no service. Special thanks to her friend Jan for many years of encouragement, comfort, support, and loyal friendship. She was a blessing and made a true difference in Doris' life.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 13 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now