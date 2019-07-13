|
Doris (Udesen) Wigell 1927—2019
Born in Duluth, MN, coming to Rockford in 1951. She and husband Darwin Udesen operated the Ing Skating Palace and built and operated the Swim Club of Rockford for many years. Widowed with two young children she spent her life putting their needs above her own. Doris was very active in RSVP and Skyrise Apartments. She was a member of Tabor Lutheran Church. She was incredibly strong in the face of serious lifelong health issues. Survivors include son Daniel Udesen, Bellingham, WA, and daughter Anna Frank, Rockford, IL. Also survived by her very special grandchildren Autumn and Soren Udesen, and Noah, Evan, and Greta Frank. At her request there will be no service. Special thanks to her friend Jan for many years of encouragement, comfort, support, and loyal friendship. She was a blessing and made a true difference in Doris' life.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 13 to July 15, 2019