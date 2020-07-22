1/1
Dorothy A. Carlson
1935 - 2020
Dorothy A. Carlson 1935—2020
Dorothy A. Carlson, 85, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born March 22, 1935, in Rockford, the daughter of Gosta and Linnea (Larsson) Palmer. Dorothy married John E. Carlson on January 26, 1957, in Rockford. He predeceased her on December 1, 2013. As a former member of Maywood Evangelical Free Church, Dorothy was involved with the Women's Missionary Society (WMS) and sang in the choir. She also cooked Wednesday night dinners that took place before Maywood's AWANA program, during which, she also worked in the nursery. She was a current attendee of the Rockford Temple Corps Salvation Army. Survived by her children, Alan (Jean) Carlson, Brian (Carol) Carlson, Curt (LaVonne) Carlson, and Sandra (John) Taylor; grandchildren, Chad (Stephanie) Carlson, Kyle (Ashley) Carlson, Kali Wyble, Owen (Jenna) Carlson, Jennifer (Pete) Kiser, Rachel (Eric) Neumann, Christopher (Jennifer) Carlson, Daniel Carlson, Rebecca Carlson (Seth Bonacquisti), Nathanael Taylor, and Samuel Taylor; great-grandchildren, Brianna and Mylie Getter, Waylon Carlson, Hadley and Cooper Wyble, Weston and Maddie Carlson and Jameson Neumann. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Miriam Palmer and Katherine (Bill) Lewis. Also predeceased by granddaughter, Monica; brother, Roger Palmer, and her parents.
Funeral Service will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Salvation Army, 500 S. Rockford Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:15 p.m. prior to the service. Private burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Salvation Army or Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd St. 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:15 PM
Salvation Army
JUL
23
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Salvation Army
