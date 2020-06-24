Dorothy A. Slouka
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy A. Slouka 1935—2020
Dorothy A. Slouka, 84, of Rockford passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on December 18, 1935, the daughter of Joseph S. and Mary (Lomoz) Trampota. Dorothy married Donald Slouka on September 10, 1960. She was a homemaker and a long-standing member of the Catholic Women's League, Holy Family Women's Guild and Holy Dusters. As an avid bridge player and lover of books, Dorothy was a member of numerous bridge and book clubs over the years.
Survivors include her devoted children, Diane (Kevin) Igielski, D. Martin Slouka, Donna (Timothy) Newby and Dan Slouka; loving grandchildren, Tyler, Scottie Igielski, Trevor, Tanner Newby, Sydney Slouka and Matthew Slouka; and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents and sisters, Margaret Fitzsimmons and Evelyn Quinn.
The family would like to thank Father Kaim of Holy Family Catholic Church and close family and friends in Rockford and across the country.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 2, 2020 in the gym at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Road, Rockford, IL, following social distancing and mask requirements. Live streaming will be available at holyfamilyrockford.org (Click Watch Mass Live). Visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26th, 2020, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Burial to follow Mass in Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Catholic Charities, or The American Cancer Society. Online tributes at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved