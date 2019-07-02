|
Dorothy A. Tomasini 1921—2019
Dorothy Ann Tomasini (Aunt Do) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on June 30, 2019. Dorothy was born in Rockford on September 10, 1921 to Celso and Josephine Tomasini.
Dorothy graduated from St. James School in 1935 and Bishop Muldoon High School in 1939. She worked for City Wide Delivery for 30 years and served as president for 3 years. She was then employed by Miller Transportation for 8 years before retiring full time. During her retirement years she worked at the YMCA as an administrative assistant and also as a volunteer in the library at St. James School where she made lasting friendships. Dorothy joined the Lombardi Club Auxiliary at the age of 18 and had held various positions in the club for the past 80 years. She was a beautiful seamstress making countless dresses for her nieces. She also enjoyed baking and making her pizzelles for the holidays. Dorothy was very devoted to St. James Church and to her family and friends. She was fondly known to many as "Aunt Do". Dorothy was a very generous and gracious woman who will be dearly missed.
Dorothy is survived by her devoted sister, Vivian Parsek, nephews Robert (Theresa) Parsek, Mark (Betty) Parsek and nieces Paula (Jeff) Parentice, Lori Parsek (George Adams), Tracy (Brock) Witte, Tina (Jason) Szymanski; 18 great nieces and nephews; 16 great-great nieces and nephews; and special cousins, Maria, Rick (Dara), Bob and Mark Apolloni and Rita Guidi. Predeceased by her parents, brother-in-law Paul Parsek, nephew George Adams, great-niece Sherry Brock and great-great nephew Lukas Parsek.
A heartfelt thank you to Judy England, Mary McLain and Hospice Care of America for their compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Center or St. James Catholic Church.
Visitation Saturday, July 6 from 9:00-10:30 am with funeral mass immediately following at 10:30 am. St. James Catholic Church 428 N. 2nd Street Rockford, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 2 to July 5, 2019