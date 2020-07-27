Dorothy Alma Brommerich 1944—2020
Dorothy Alma Brommerich, 76, of Machesney Park, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in her home. Born June 10, 1944 in Rockford. Daughter of Thomas and Julia Alexandria (Mitchell) Carten. United in marriage to Roger Pasch on September 28, 1963 and together they had four children. Then she was united in marriage to Ernest Brommerich. He predeceased her on June 27, 2011. Dorothy was employed at Nobles Grocery as a cashier for 30 years until she retired. Dorothy found great enjoyment in going to garage sales, gambling, collecting angels, spending time with her special friend, Wanda Tucker and going on vacations especially to Aruba and Marco Island. Dorothy was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed being a part of that. Anytime spent with family especially during the holidays was a favorite. Survived by her children, Brian (Danita) Pasch, Thomas Pasch, Dianne (Michael) Driscoll, Michael (Beth) Pasch, Brandon Charlton; grandchildren, Anna (Vince) Galluzzo, Brian (Juana) Pasch, Shana Pasch, Bryce (Emily) Driscoll, Kylie Driscoll; great-grandchildren, Joe Pasch, Giana Pasch, Brianna Galluzzo, Leo Pasch, Ireland Pasch, Yandel Pasch; siblings, Donna (Ron) Pearson, Dan Wenger; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; great-granddaughter, Sophia Pasch; first husband, Roger Pasch; siblings, Mary Lewis, Alice Metzger, Judy Carten. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30 at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 West State St, Rockford. Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.advantaqgefunerals.com