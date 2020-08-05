1/1
Dorothy B. Montgomery
1930 - 2020
Dorothy B. Montgomery, 90, of Rockford, Illinois, departed this earthly life on August 1, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 19, 1930 to William and Lida Mae Robinson in Smackover, Arkansas.
Dorothy Robinson married Clinton Montgomery on March 8, 1950 in Detroit, MI. To this union, eight children were born; Clinton (Skippy) Montgomery of Detroit, MI, Roy Montgomery of Rockford, IL, Alvin Montgomery of Kansas City, MO, Mark Montgomery of Rockford, IL, Sheila (Lamont) Pouncil) of Kansas City MO. She was predeceased by two sons, one daughter, both her parents and siblings.
Visitation will be held 4-6pm Friday, August 07, 2020 at Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street, funeral services will be held Saturday, August 08, 2020 at 2pm at Collins & Stone Funeral Home.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Collins & Stone Funeral Home
128 S Fifth Street
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1515
