Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
1045 Belvidere Rd
1045 Belvidere Rd
Belvidere, IL
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
1045 Belvidere Rd
Belvidere, IL
View Map
Dorothy Eleanor (Guenther) Brockmann passed away on March 11, 2019 in Rockford. She was born June 1, 1924 the 6th child of 10 to Arthur W. and Anna (Roehl) Guenther in Niles Center, IL. She married Arnold Brockmann on March 6, 1943. He preceded her in death on May 6, 1982. She previously lived in the Palatine area moving in 1963 to a dairy farm in Garden Prairie. She belonged to Immanuel Lutheran Church where she also was a greeter, member of The Ladies Guild, & former member of Mary Martha League. She was a Pink Lady at Highland Hospital for many years, Highland Hospital Auxiliary, & Boone County Farm Bureau. Her family always came first which made her a loving, devoted & caring mother and grandmother. She also was a caregiver to numerous people. Her grandchildren were very special to her and she played a big part in their lives. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and playing cards. She attended many livestock shows over the years first watching her sons and later her grandchildren show sheep.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra (Bob Ellingson); sons, Allan (Myra), Ronald (Elaine), Gary (Vicky); grandchildren, Coy (Tiffany), Brianna, & Austin Brockmann; great-grandchildren, Case & Mack Brockmann; step-granddaughter Jaime (Raymie) Juchems & their children Graycen, Brenynn & Xaiden, sister Ruth Vogt; brothers, Bob (Vernette), Don, Vern (Jean) Gunether; sister-in-laws, Lorraine Guenther & Arlene Brockmann as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Arnold; son Donald; daughter-in-law, Rose Ann (Kromalski) Brockmann; sister, Helen (Walter) Hetzke; brothers, Irvin(Marion), Arthur, Ray(Adeline) Walter (Florence Loomis); brother-in-law, Orland Brockmann and special friend and companion Harley (Spike) Shattuck.
A special thank you to Crimson Pointe Assisted Living staff, Northern Illinois Hospice, and special tablemates Joanne, Harriet and Judy for your care and kindness.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 Belvidere Rd, Belvidere, IL. Visitation will take place 3:00 till 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave. Belvidere, IL 61008. A visitation will take place prior to service from 10:30 a.m. till 11:45 a.m. at the church. Burial in Shattuck's Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Northern Illinois Hospice.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
