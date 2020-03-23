|
Dorothy Burt Hulten 1920—2020
Dorothy Burt Hulten, 100, of Rockford, IL died March 22, 2020 in Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. She was born in Gateshead on Tyne, England, and entered the United States through Ellis Island in 1920 with her parents Peter and Mary Burt and brother Peter C. Burt. Graduated from Rockford Central High School in 1937. Married Burnell E. Hulten in 1948, he predeceased her in 1997. Worked many years at Seidler News Agency and the Rockford Newspapers. Life time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was proud of her Scottish heritage and had an award-winning shortbread recipe. Dorothy will be remembered for her kindness to everyone and her positive spirit. Survivors include daughters Suzanne Hulten, Patricia (David) Salamone, grandson Carl (Renee) Salamone, and great-grandchildren Corbin and Carter Salamone. Predeceased by brother Peter C. Burt.
As per Dorothy's wishes a private family graveside service will be held at Willwood. If desired, memorials to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rockford, IL or Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, Rockford, IL. The family wishes to extend special thank yous to the "Neighborhood" staff at Fairhaven and to her special friend and caregiver Stacy. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020