Dorothy Campa
Dorothy Campa 1928—2020
Dorothy Theresa Rose Campa, 91, of Belvidere, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Park Place of Belvidere. She was born on Sunday, August 5, 1928 to the late Peter and Mildred (Schubert) Laub. Dorothy is loved and will be deeply missed by her beloved husband, Orlando; children, Carol (Bob) Barksdale, Peter Lingberg, Lori (Jeff) Osterberg. She was a loving grandmother to 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Leslie Lingberg; daughter, Paula Butt. There will be a celebration of life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
