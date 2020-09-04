1/1
Dorothy E. Getty
1926 - 2020
Dorothy E. Getty 1926—2020
Dorothy E. Getty, 93, of Rockford IL., passed away peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, August 29, 2020. Born in Shannon, IL., the daughter of Fred and Flossie (Penticoff) Lessman. Dorothy attended Shannon High School and graduated in 1944. Dorothy married her husband, Robert Getty, April 18, 1947 in Clinton, IA. Robert predeceased Dorothy on December, 2, 1993. Dorothy worked at Amerock Corp., Rockford Dry, Shumway Seed Co., and then retired from Sundstrand Cafeteria. Dorothy was a hard worker, an avid bowler, and had many dear friends. She was a member of the Northeast Christian Church for several years and enjoyed volunteering at Klehm Arboretum in her spare time. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Bennett, Norma (Mike) Pierce, and Linda Morgan; grandchildren, Shannon, Rob, Terry, Nick, Brian, Matt, Jenny, Johnny, and best friend Amanda; 19 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Getty and Carol Lessman-Unger. Dorothy is also predeceased by her daughter, Barbara (John) Dal Santo; son-in-law, Clarence Morgan; brothers, Kenneth (Dorothy) Lessman and Herbert Lessman; and sisters, Marian (William) Janssen, and Evelyn (Robert) Bishop. Special thanks to memory care workers at Cherry Vale Place for the loving care they gave our mom.
A private family service was held at Willwood Burial Park. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 1111 S. Alpine Rd. #307, Rockford, IL, 61108. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
