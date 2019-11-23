|
Dorothy "Dort" E. Lockett 1934—2019
Dorothy "Dort" E. Lockett, 85, of Rockford, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in her home. Born March 22, 1934 in Creston, IA, the daughter of Ralph and Ida (Freuh) Harne. She was a graduate of Rockford East High School and in 1953 married Johnny H. Lockett, beginning their family. Dort was a homemaker who also sold Avon for 40 years. She enjoyed crafting and was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church for over 45 years, participating in their quilting group and assisting with the Trash and Treasure Sales and the Monthly Messenger Newsletter. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family, especially Sunday dinners, where her homemade noodles were out of this world. She will also be remembered for her infectious laugh. Survivors include her children, Janet (Greg) Daggett, Robert (Laura) Lockett and David Lockett all of Rockford and Karen (Mike) Jacobson of Machesney Park; grandchildren, Carri-Ann (Derek) Johnson, Brian (Sarah) Cook, Sarah (Joshua) Peterson, Matthew (Samantha) Ditto; Melissa and Katlyn Jacobson; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Alyssa Johnson, Jonathan and Levi Cook, Matthew "Mj",Brock and Noah Ditto, Jeslyn and Joleigh Peterson and Cory and Stella Jacobson; great-great-grandchildren, Reid and Mason Johnson; sister, Rosemary Graham, sister-in-law, Mary Harne; brother-in-law, Richard (Rosene) Anderson and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Carrie Francis; grandchildren, Jessica Border and Uriah Rux; great grandson, Brayden Ditto; son-in-law, Angelo Catanese; and siblings, Virginia, Marilyn, Karen and Robert. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois, with Pastor Lance Mennan of Heartland Hospice and Chaplain Colonel Kevin Lockett, Command Chaplain Air Force, District of Washington, officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois and will continue on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. until Service time. Private interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the family for a fund to be established. Express online condolences at: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019