Dorothy E. Story 1929—2019
Dorothy E. Story, of Prior Lake, MN (formerly of Rockford, IL) passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 4, 2019 at the age of 90. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation one-hour prior at Fitzgerald Funeral Home (Riverside Chapel) in Rockford. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery and her grandkids will act as pallbearers.
Dorothy set a wonderful example for her entire family. She was a strong woman with a kind heart and generous spirit. She would do anything for anyone and loved her family deeply.
Dorothy will live on in the hearts of her family. She will be remembered always by her children, Debby (Richard) Marks, Diana (Charles Hudzinski) Story, Mark Story, Rebecca Haney; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger (Diane) Higgins and William "Gene" (Joyce) Higgins. Dorothy was greeted in Heaven by her husband, George Story, Jr. on what would have been the day after their 71st wedding anniversary. She was also greeted by her son, Brian Story; parents, Frank & Helen Higgins; son-in-law, Pat Haney; and special sister-in-law, Pat Story.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019