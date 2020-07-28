Dorothy Ferry 1936—2020
Dorothy was born on August 16, 1936 to the late Otto and Hilda (Radtke) Lau in Chicago, Illinois but grew up in Mendota, Illinois. She graduated from Mendota High School in 1954. Dorothy married Jack Ferry on December 16, 1967.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura (Matthew) Lee; her son, Douglas; and two granddaughters, Catherine and Elizabeth. She is further survived by her sister Marlene Lau of Wausau, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband and brother.
Dorothy's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday July 30, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton with Pastor Linda Winkelman officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in Livingston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to ELCA World Hunger and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
