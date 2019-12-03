|
|
Dorothy H. Brown 1926—2019
Dorothy Helen Brown, 93, of Roscoe, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1926 in Iowa City, Iowa to Raymond and Louise (Koehler) Schutt. She married John W. Brown in Sterling, IL. They were married 64 years. Dorothy was the secretary for their family owned business, Roscoe Flag Pole Company. She was a fantastic cook who enjoyed travel, shows and theater. Dorothy also enjoyed shopping, especially for special gifts for family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Michael (Marilyn) Brown, Gregory (Lisa) Brown and Kevin Brown; grandchildren, Sarah, Nathan, Jonathan, Marcus and Kristopher; several great-grandchildren; sister, Eleanor Wiese; several special nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, husband and brother, Raymond Schutt.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St., Roscoe, Illinois 61073 with Pastor Dan Herman of Old Stone Church officiating. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Scottish Argyle Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the . To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019