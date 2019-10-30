Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
For more information about
Dorothy Holliman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church
1112 Taylor St.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church
1112 Taylor St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Holliman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Holliman


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Holliman Obituary
Dorothy Holliman 1939—2019
Dorothy Jean Holliman affectionately known as Bessie, of Rockford, departed this earthly life October 28, 2019. She was born August 10, 1939 in Chidester, Arkansas the daughter Walter and Ruby Walker. Dorothy lived in Belvidere over four years after leaving Rockford where she lived since 1956. She married Elbert Holliman, he preceded her in death. Dorothy was a member of Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church. She attended schools in Arkansas.
Dorothy leaves to cherish many memories, two daughters, Deborah (Roudell) Kirkwood and Mona Lisa Holliman-George; son, Rev. Elbert Jr. (Emma) Holliman; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Jessie (Rev. Norris) Flannigan, Gwendolyn Irby, Cassandra Walker, Loretta Bell, brothers, Cedric Walker and Terry Yarbrough; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, daughter Rev. Dr. Barbara Holliman, three brothers and one sister.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday November 2, 2019 at Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church 1112 Taylor St. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11:00 p.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -