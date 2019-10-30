|
|
Dorothy Holliman 1939—2019
Dorothy Jean Holliman affectionately known as Bessie, of Rockford, departed this earthly life October 28, 2019. She was born August 10, 1939 in Chidester, Arkansas the daughter Walter and Ruby Walker. Dorothy lived in Belvidere over four years after leaving Rockford where she lived since 1956. She married Elbert Holliman, he preceded her in death. Dorothy was a member of Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church. She attended schools in Arkansas.
Dorothy leaves to cherish many memories, two daughters, Deborah (Roudell) Kirkwood and Mona Lisa Holliman-George; son, Rev. Elbert Jr. (Emma) Holliman; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Jessie (Rev. Norris) Flannigan, Gwendolyn Irby, Cassandra Walker, Loretta Bell, brothers, Cedric Walker and Terry Yarbrough; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, daughter Rev. Dr. Barbara Holliman, three brothers and one sister.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday November 2, 2019 at Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church 1112 Taylor St. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11:00 p.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019