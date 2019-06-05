|
Dorothy J. Lutmer 1928—2019
Dorothy J. Lutmer, 90, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, June 3, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center after a short illness. She was born October 11, 1928 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Daniel and Margorie (Gabel) Broge. Dorothy graduated from West High School. She worked at Rock Valley Distributing for 19 years. Dorothy enjoyed reading and knitting. Most of all, she adored spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson.
Dorothy is loved and missed by her children, Mary Lutmer, and Robert (Diane) Lutmer, grandchildren, Elizabeth (Tom Slick) Lutmer, Justin Lutmer, Brandon (Megan) Lutmer, and Holly (Stephen) L'Heureux; great-grandson, Theodore Lutmer, honorary grandson, Eric (Jessie Brinkmeier) Abeyta Dorothy is preceded in death by her son, Donald A. Lutmer, parents, brother, Donald H. Broge, and sisters, Ella Wright, Marjorie Bennett, and Betty Clayton
Per Dorothy's wishes, no services will be held. To share a condolence, please visit www.Advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019