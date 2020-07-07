1/1
Dorothy L. Forman
1926 - 2020
Dorothy L. Forman 1926—2020
Dorothy L. Forman, 94, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Born April 10, 1926, in Rockford, the daughter of William T. and Bernice (Johnson) Seiter, Sr. Graduate of West High School, Class of 1944. Dorothy married Norris W. Norbeck on April 16, 1946. He predeceased her in 1968. She later married Franklin W. Forman on October 31, 1970, in Rockford. He predeceased her on March 15, 2012. Dorothy worked in the office at Barber Colman Company. She was a member of First Evangelical Free Church where she worked with Pioneer Girls and Gertrude Circle. Dorothy was also a member of Rockford Women's Club and Christian Women's Club. Dorothy was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Survived by daughter, Linda Norbeck Berner of Lake Bluff, IL; step-children, Charlyn (Robert) Parks of Ft. Wayne, IN, Dr. Franklin (Joan) Forman of Wheaton, IL, Dr. Eric (Debra) Forman of Dixon, IL, and Konrad (Jan) Forman of Rockford; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, William (Betty) Seiter; and many nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by her daughter, Tamara Norbeck; sisters, Dolores Davis and Katherine Frawert; and brothers, George and Richard Seiter.
Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held with burial at Willwood Burial Park. Memorials may be made to First Free Church, 2223 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61107 or Trinity University, 2065 Half Day Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
