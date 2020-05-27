|
Dorothy L. Graham 1921—2020
Dorothy L. Graham, 98, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 in SwedishAmerican Hospital. Born September 26, 1921, in Rockford, the daughter of William and Belva (Narveson) Graham. Dorothy graduated from Rockford Central High class of 1938. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Mormon. Dorothy was a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed flowers and gardening. She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Larson and Janet Purkapile; several nieces; a cousin; and several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters, Blanche Ghent and Wilma Graham. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses in the ICU for the care and compassion and also the Elderly Day Care of PA Peterson.
A private graveside service will be held in Arlington Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Dr. Michael Thomas. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Zion Lutheran Church, 925 5th Ave., Rockford, IL 61104. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020