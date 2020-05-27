Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy L. Graham Obituary
Dorothy L. Graham 1921—2020
Dorothy L. Graham, 98, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 in SwedishAmerican Hospital. Born September 26, 1921, in Rockford, the daughter of William and Belva (Narveson) Graham. Dorothy graduated from Rockford Central High class of 1938. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Mormon. Dorothy was a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed flowers and gardening. She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Larson and Janet Purkapile; several nieces; a cousin; and several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters, Blanche Ghent and Wilma Graham. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses in the ICU for the care and compassion and also the Elderly Day Care of PA Peterson.
A private graveside service will be held in Arlington Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Dr. Michael Thomas. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Zion Lutheran Church, 925 5th Ave., Rockford, IL 61104. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -