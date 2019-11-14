|
Dorothy Leonard 1920—2019
Dorothy Leonard, 99, of Albin, WY, died peacefully, November 10, 2019, at Aspen House in Loveland, CO. Born May 11, 1920 in Kirkland, IL, daughter of Everett O and Agnes (Helm) Nuckles. She married her sweetheart, the late Warren Joseph Leonard, July 17, 1939 in Iowa. She graduated as high school valedictorian and was a self-taught architectural draftsman and designer. She owned and operated, with her husband, Leonard Electric Company in Belvidere and later did accounting and design work for their son's business in Wyoming. She helped design homes and remodeling projects for many family members. After retirement, she became a talented ceramic artist.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Judith (Steven) Mottaz of Grafton, IL, Ardis (Dr. Herbert) White of Rhinelander, WI, Kathryn Crull of Waukesha, WI, Roger Leonard of Albin, WY; sister, Mary Hamp of Rockford; sister-in-law, Barbara Nuckles of Madison, WI, son-in-law, Dr Edward (Dr. Janet Leigh) Shwery of Metairie, LA; grandchildren, Kevin And Martin Crull, Lesley Nelson, Sara Mottaz (Paul) Lowery, Andrew (Helen) Mottaz, Elizabeth Mottaz (Rich) Cohen, Jason Leonard, Melissa Leonard (Jeff) Renville , Rebecca Shwery (Aaron) Vandiver, and Clay Shwery; great-grandchildren, Allison Lowery (Craig) Toberman, Emily and Caroline Lowery, Zoe Mottaz, Christopher, Adam and Joshua Cohen, Estelle and William Vandiver, Lily Nelson, and Veronica Renville; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by, husband of 59 years, Warren Leonard; youngest daughter, Dr. Lynne Shwery; and siblings, Robert Nuckles, Ruth Schwebke, Iva Cooper and Dennis Nuckles.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Monday, November 18. 2019, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. Funeral services will follow immediately after the visitation. Pastor Keith Richard will officiate. Burial at Belvidere Cemetery. Memorials in her honor can be made to and cancer research at Mayo Clinic. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019