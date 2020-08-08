Dorothy M. Drummond 1924—2020
Dorothy "Dotty" M. Drummond, 96, of Rockford was called home Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born April 7, 1924, in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Alta (Sullivan) Miller. She loved visiting Florida and the beach, playing cards and spending time with family. Survivors include her children, Randy (Heidi) Drummond, Roxann (Brian) Smith and Michael (Peggy) Thurlby; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husbands, Russ Thurlby and William Drummond; daughter, Sandra Lee; sisters, Betty Nelson and Thelma Wonder; and brother, C.J. Miller.
Service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with walk through visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visit delehantyfh.com
.