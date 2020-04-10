|
|
Dorothy M. Schryer 1922—2020
Dorothy M. Schryer, 97, of Rockford went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born July 3, 1922, in Rockford, daughter of Charles and Esther Keckler. Married Francis J. Schryer on June 25, 1947, in Rockford. She loved spending time outside gardening, shopping, playing cards, cooking, bird watching, reading and spending time with her grandchildren. We will all remember her beautiful smile and uplifting spirit. She will forever be the Queen of our hearts. Survivors include daughters, Mary Sue (Tom Seidel) Beed and Jo Ann (Todd) Mohr; grandchildren, Karen Mohr, Nicholas (Vanessa) Mohr, Tim (Jeannie) Beed and Ryan Beed; great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Shirley) Keckler; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents; husband, Francis; son, Robert (Gail) Schryer; son-in-law Chuck Beed; and her siblings.
Private services will be held with burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020