Dorothy "Dottie" M. Secoy Thomson 1927—2019
Dorothy "Dottie" M. Secoy Thomson, 91, of Rockford passed away March 25, 2019. She was born November 4, 1927 in Gardner, IL, the daughter of Benjamin and Ada (Christensen) Dalziel. Dottie was a graduate of East High School class of 1945 and attended Rockford School of Business. She worked for the Winnebago County State's Attorney's office for 24 years retiring in 1990. Dottie loved to play golf and she was excellent at it.
She is survived by her daughter, Chris Secoy; granddaughter, Britney Secoy; nephews, Daniel Dalziel and Larry Dalziel. Predeceased by son, David Secoy; and brother, Roy Daziel.
Private family burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019