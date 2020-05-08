|
Dorothy M. Silvius 1923—2020
Dorothy M. Silvius, 96, of Belvidere, IL, died peacefully in Belvidere. She was born May 21, 1923 in Springfield, Minnesota, the daughter of Herman and Maude (Jenkins) Beckman. She was adopted and raised by Oscar and Vera (Swanson) Rosene. Dorothy and the Rosenes moved to the Rockford area in 1929. She attended Rockford schools and graduated from Lincoln Junior High. Dorothy went on and graduated from Belvidere High School in 1943. She was a Girl Scout and 4H leader for many years. Dorothy married Horace Silvius in 1943 and was very devoted in helping her husband farm and being an attentive mother to her three children. She was a member of the Belvidere Rural Homemakers and faithful member of First Baptist Church since 1958.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Barbara Clark of Salem, IN, Wendell (Carol) Silvius of Hatley, WI and Jean (Myron) Peterson of Severn, MD ; grandchildren, Holly Tvedt of Salem, IN, Carl Tvedt of Rockford, Michael Tvedt of Rockford , Rebecca Tvedt of Rockford, Naomi (Nathan) Tvedt-Call of Salem, IN, Eva (Carlton II) Maaia of Pittsfield, MA, Mary Alice (John) Peterson- Anderson of Cherry Valley; and eleven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Horace; sister, Agnes Meine of Belvidere; and brother, Wendell Rosene, of Loves Park, IL.
Funeral services will be private and will be Live- Streamed at www.andersonfcs.com at 11 a.m., Monday May 11, 2020. Chaplain (COL) David V. Green will officiate. Burial at Belvidere Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her honor to First Baptist Church Scholarship Fund or to Maple Crest Care Centre in Belvidere. To share a memory, and light a candle, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020