Home

POWERED BY

Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 968-5313
For more information about
Dorothy Welch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Welch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy M. Welch Obituary
Dorothy M. Welch 1937—2019
Dorothy Marion Welch, 81, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. Born May 3, 1937 in Rockford. Daughter of Frank and Eldora (Pentecoff) Long. Attended Lincoln Park School. United in marriage to Robert Welch on August 14, 1954 in Rockford. He predeceased her on November 5, 1974. Dorothy found enjoyment in drawing, painting, crocheting, growing flowers, gardening and fishing. She was a lover of all animals. Survived by her children, Linda (Bobby) Dixon of Shirland, IL, Robert (Lori) Welch of Clearwater, FL, Michael (Mindy) Welch of Forreston, IL, Kathy (Dennis) Shade of Freeport, IL, Laurie (Miguel) Ortega of Rockton, IL, Christina (Jose) Lopez of Adeline, IL, John Welch of Forreston, IL; 33 grandchildren; 90 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Maynard Mohr. Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Eldora Long; husband, Robert Welch; sisters, Joann Long, Lillian Mohr; brothers, Robert (Beverly) Long, Frank (Rachel) Long, Donald (Rose) Long; grandchildren, Kris (Joe) Long, Miguel Ortega Jr., Marrisa Ortega, Carlos Lopez, Tamerra Welch; great-grandchildren, Victor Ortega Jr., Autumn Cheever, Caleb Cheever, Lilianna Delgado; special friend, Maynard (Pops) Derby. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13 at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 West State St, Rockford. Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now