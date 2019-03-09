|
Dorothy M. Welch 1937—2019
Dorothy Marion Welch, 81, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. Born May 3, 1937 in Rockford. Daughter of Frank and Eldora (Pentecoff) Long. Attended Lincoln Park School. United in marriage to Robert Welch on August 14, 1954 in Rockford. He predeceased her on November 5, 1974. Dorothy found enjoyment in drawing, painting, crocheting, growing flowers, gardening and fishing. She was a lover of all animals. Survived by her children, Linda (Bobby) Dixon of Shirland, IL, Robert (Lori) Welch of Clearwater, FL, Michael (Mindy) Welch of Forreston, IL, Kathy (Dennis) Shade of Freeport, IL, Laurie (Miguel) Ortega of Rockton, IL, Christina (Jose) Lopez of Adeline, IL, John Welch of Forreston, IL; 33 grandchildren; 90 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Maynard Mohr. Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Eldora Long; husband, Robert Welch; sisters, Joann Long, Lillian Mohr; brothers, Robert (Beverly) Long, Frank (Rachel) Long, Donald (Rose) Long; grandchildren, Kris (Joe) Long, Miguel Ortega Jr., Marrisa Ortega, Carlos Lopez, Tamerra Welch; great-grandchildren, Victor Ortega Jr., Autumn Cheever, Caleb Cheever, Lilianna Delgado; special friend, Maynard (Pops) Derby. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13 at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 West State St, Rockford. Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019