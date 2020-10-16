1/
Dorothy Mae (Thomas) DeKing
1925 - 2020
Dorothy Mae (Thomas) DeKing 1925—2020
Dorothy Mae (Thomas) DeKing, 94, of Rockford passed away October 13, 2020 after a 16-year battle with an inoperable cancer. Born November 7, 1925 to Arthur Lee and Clara Stanglund in Birmingham, AL. For many years Dorothy enjoyed being a beautician, but most recently she loved volunteering at Rockford Memorial Hospital's Thrift Shop.
Survivors include sisters, Irene (Roy Ode) and Bernice Coleman; sons, Clyde (Karen) and Noel; granddaughters, Cari (Vito Abrego), Kirsten (Jay Branstrom); great grandchildren, Dustin (Megan), Cheyenne, Emma, Dane, Cole; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; her first husband, Clyde Guy Thomas; her second husband, James G. DeKing; brothers, Henry, Curt, Norman, Gene; sisters, Joyce and infant sister; and grandson, Kelly DeKing.
A private family memorial will be held and the family asks that everyone who knew her to reflect on their happy time with Dorothy. Quest Cremation Services, Loves Park was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Quest Cremation Services, Inc.
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
(815) 299-8265
