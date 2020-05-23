|
Dorothy Mastricola Verstynen 1926—2020
Dorothy Mastricola Verstynen, 93, Rockford, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1926 in Durand, IL, to Lena (King) and Edmund Martens. She was raised in Durand by the most wonderful, loving guardian parents, Arthur and Gertrude (Wagner) Best. Dorothy had an older biological brother, Jim Martens. Even though they did not grow up together, he was supportive and kind to her and they kept in touch throughout their lives.
Dorothy was a graduate of Durand High School. She attended the University of Illinois and Rockford College. Dorothy married Anthony (Tony) W. Mastricola in 1947 and had two sons, Scott and Steve. In 1954 the family moved to Rockford.
Dorothy earned her teaching certificate and taught elementary school in the Winnebago School District for 13 years. In 1975, Dorothy started working for the Clock Tower Resort, which led to a position at The Time Museum for over 21 years. She gave many tours, slide lectures and later became the Director of Promotion for the museum. During her career she attended many conventions in North America, promoting the museum and tourism in Illinois. She loved her job and later said Mr. Seth G. Atwood gave her an opportunity of a lifetime.
In 1994 Dorothy married an old friend, John W. Verstynen. John and Dorothy spent time traveling to European countries, Hawaii, and Florida. She retired from The Time Museum in 1997 to spend more time with her granddaughter, Danielle. Dorothy looked forward to their time together, especially at holiday time, making cookies. She tried not to miss any of Danielle's school, theatre or dance programs and is proud of her passion for dancing and graduation from the University of Illinois.
Dorothy was blessed with a wonderful and healthy life and great family. Survivors include her sons, Scott (Donna) Mastricola and Steve (Pamela) Mastricola; granddaughter, Danielle Mastricola, and many Verstynen and Mastricola relatives. Predeceased by her first husband Tony, biological and guardian parents, and brother, James Martens.
Dorothy's family would like to thank the staff at Presence St Anne's Nursing Home for their care of Dorothy. All services for Dorothy will be private. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 23 to May 25, 2020