Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
SecondFirst Church
318 N. Church St.
Rockford, IL
Dorothy Ritter "Darry" Widergren


1929 - 2020
Dorothy Ritter "Darry" Widergren Obituary
Dorothy Ritter "Darry" Widergren 1929—2020
Dorothy Ritter "Darry" Widergren, 90, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Wesley Willows Health Center. Born May 6, 1929 in Peking, China, the daughter of Richard and Emma (Lueders) Ritter, Darry was a 1946 graduate of Walnut Hill in Natick, MA. She received her Bachelors in Social Work from Beloit College in 1950 and was married to John F. Widergren, a classmate from Rockford, on August 19, 1950 at the Beloit College Chapel by her father, a Congregationalist minister and missionary. John predeceased her on April 6, 2018 after a marriage lasting more than 67 years. While John was serving as a medic in the US Army during the Korean War, Darry earned a teaching certificate in elementary education at the University of Hawaii and later earned a Master's Degree with an emphasis on teaching reading from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Professionally, Darry worked as an elementary teacher and reading specialist in places as varied as Wisconsin, India, the Philippines and finally, upon returning to Rockford in 1982, the North Boone School District in Poplar Grove, IL. She was a member of SecondFirst Church where she was an active member of the Leona B. Gordon Circle, Mission Board, and a bell ringer. She loved to read, travel, attend elderhostels and cultural events with her husband, and to spend time with family and friends at their cottage on Pleasant Lake, WI. Survived by her children, Paul (CarolAnn Gratton) Widergren, Kathryn Peterson, James (Denise) Widergren, and Karen Watase; grandchildren, Alex, Andrew, Diane, Kyle, Kevin, Cynthia, Nicole and Karen; and several great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at SecondFirst Church, 318 N. Church St., Rockford with Reverend Becky Erbe officiating. Memorials may be made to SecondFirst Church. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
