Dorothy Rounds 1953—2020Dorothy Jean "Dottie" Rounds, departed this earthly life October 19, 2020. She was born June 24, 1953 in Memphis TN the daughter of Billy and Lula B. Beauford. Dorothy lived in Rockford since 1968 coming from Chicago. She married Earnest Rounds June 24, 1972 in Rockford. Dorothy was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, serving in the choir. She attended West High School.Dorothy leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband Earnest; son, Shondale (Verdell) Rounds; two daughters, Farren and Shanice Rounds; seven grandchildren; one great granddaughter; mother, Lula Mackey; two sisters, A Joyce Glover and Victoria Beauford; and five brothers Jesse D., Anthony, Tyrone, and Demetrius Beauford and Wendell Campbell; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her father.Moving visitation 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday 28, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Private service will be held 12:00noon.