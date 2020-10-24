1/
Dorothy Rounds
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Rounds 1953—2020
Dorothy Jean "Dottie" Rounds, departed this earthly life October 19, 2020. She was born June 24, 1953 in Memphis TN the daughter of Billy and Lula B. Beauford. Dorothy lived in Rockford since 1968 coming from Chicago. She married Earnest Rounds June 24, 1972 in Rockford. Dorothy was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, serving in the choir. She attended West High School.
Dorothy leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband Earnest; son, Shondale (Verdell) Rounds; two daughters, Farren and Shanice Rounds; seven grandchildren; one great granddaughter; mother, Lula Mackey; two sisters, A Joyce Glover and Victoria Beauford; and five brothers Jesse D., Anthony, Tyrone, and Demetrius Beauford and Wendell Campbell; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her father.
Moving visitation 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday 28, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Private service will be held 12:00noon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved