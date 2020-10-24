1/
Dorothy Rounds
1953 - 2020
Dorothy Rounds 1953—2020
Dorothy Jean "Dottie" Rounds, departed this earthly life October 19, 2020. She was born June 24, 1953 in Memphis TN the daughter of Billy and Lula B. Beauford. Dorothy lived in Rockford since 1968 coming from Chicago. She married Earnest Rounds June 24, 1972 in Rockford. Dorothy was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, serving in the choir. She attended West High School.
Dorothy leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband Earnest; son, Shondale (Verdell) Rounds; two daughters, Farren and Shanice Rounds; seven grandchildren; one great granddaughter; mother, Lula Mackey; two sisters, A Joyce Glover and Victoria Beauford; and five brothers Jesse D., Anthony, Tyrone, and Demetrius Beauford and Wendell Campbell; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her father.
Moving visitation 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday 28, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Private service will be held 12:00noon.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
OCT
28
Service
12:00 PM
October 24, 2020
May the joy of the Lord surrounds you all in this time of sorrow my prayers are with you so continue to look to the hills for y’all help all of the strength n peace will come from God continue to trust in believe in him He’ll see you thru I
Janie Posley
Friend
October 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Angela Russey
Coworker
October 23, 2020
Mary Davis
Friend
October 23, 2020
My dear friend of 25+years,I'm gonna truly truly miss you,our last conversation was one of laughter as always. Rest my friend in our Saviors arms,life well lived.I'm gonna miss you!
Mary Davis
Friend
