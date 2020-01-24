Home

Dorothy Sue Ann West


1944 - 2020
Dorothy Sue Ann West Obituary
Dorothy Sue Ann West 1944—2020
ROCKFORD – Dorothy Sue Ann West, age 75, of Rockford passed away peacefully Saturday January 18, 2020. Born in Iron Mountain, MI on August 16, 1944 and raised in Florence, WI, daughter of Andrew Samuel & Harriet Rachel Witynski (Winkler). Dorothy loved all holidays, especially Christmas and truly enjoyed decorating her home for the seasons. She was handy with a glue gun, loved popcorn and had a quick wit, but her pride & joy was her family. She adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved spending time with her family & friends. She will remain forever in our hearts.
Celebration of Life Memorial Services are Private. Cremation rites accorded. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. See full obit at www.rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
