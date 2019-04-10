|
Dorothy Van Matre 1921—2019
Dorothy J. Van Matre, 98, Rockford, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Wesley Willows Health Center. Born March 1, 1921 in Monroe, Wisconsin, daughter of Earl L. and Virgil Leona Hurless Hawthorne. Married Argene L. Van Matre in Monroe on June 10, 1944. He died September 13, 2006. Graduated from Rockford Hospital School of Nursing in 1942. She worked at Monroe Clinic and several doctor's offices in Rockford, retiring in 1974 after 32 years of nursing. She was a long time member of the Rockford Memorial Nursing Alumni Association, continuously attending the meetings, becoming the oldest member of the organization. Member of Beth Eden United Methodist Church since 1958 where she was an active volunteer in many aspects of the church. She was also a long time member of the Moose Club. Dorothy volunteered at Wesley Willows for 17 years assisting with wheel chair users and then volunteered in the chapel. Survivors include her brother, William F. (Clara) Hawthorne; nephews, Richard (Penny) and David Hawthorne; 3 grand nephews; 2 grand nieces, several great grand nieces and nephews and special friend, Donna Dow. Also predeceased by her parents, brother, Duane Hawthorne, sisters-in-law, Beverly Hawthorne and Margaret Hawthorne nephew, Dennis Hawthorne and niece, Barbara A. Hawthorne. Dorothy's family and friends would like to extend their gratitude to the staffs of Wesley Willows and Mercy Health Hospice for the compassionate care given to Dorothy. At Dorothy's request, her body was donated for anatomical study. A memorial service to honor Dorothy's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Beth Eden United Methodist Church, 3201 Huffman Blvd. Memorials may be made to Beth Eden United Methodist Church or Wesley Willows Good Samaritan Fund. The family was assisted by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel. Extend condolences and share memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019