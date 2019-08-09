|
Dorothy Woliver 1942—2019
Dorothy Woliver, 77 of Rockford passed away Monday August 5,2019 at her home. She was born January 11,1942 in Cameo, West Virginia the daughter of Taft and Ruby Berry. She attended school in West Virginia and served in the U.S Air Force. She married James Woliver on March 20,1987 in Belvidere, IL. She spent her career as a welder and was very active in her garden throughout her life. She is survived by her son, John(Sheri)Power of Rockford. Grandchildren,Michelle Power, Melissa Power, Mitchell Power, Austin Power, and Dylan Power of Rockford; 8 Great Grandchildren; 5 siblings and many other loved ones in the North Fork of Big Creek in West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents,husband, James Woliver, Son, Harry Butch Power, and Brother, Taft Berry Jr.
