Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Woliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Woliver


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Woliver Obituary
Dorothy Woliver 1942—2019
Dorothy Woliver, 77 of Rockford passed away Monday August 5,2019 at her home. She was born January 11,1942 in Cameo, West Virginia the daughter of Taft and Ruby Berry. She attended school in West Virginia and served in the U.S Air Force. She married James Woliver on March 20,1987 in Belvidere, IL. She spent her career as a welder and was very active in her garden throughout her life. She is survived by her son, John(Sheri)Power of Rockford. Grandchildren,Michelle Power, Melissa Power, Mitchell Power, Austin Power, and Dylan Power of Rockford; 8 Great Grandchildren; 5 siblings and many other loved ones in the North Fork of Big Creek in West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents,husband, James Woliver, Son, Harry Butch Power, and Brother, Taft Berry Jr.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.