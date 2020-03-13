Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
6825 Weaver Road
Rockford, IL 61114
(815) 282-6202
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cremation Society of Illinois
6825 Weaver Road
Rockford, IL 61114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dortha Sharkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dortha L. Sharkey


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dortha L. Sharkey Obituary
Dortha L. Sharkey 1936—2020
ROCKFORD-Dortha Lee Sharkey, 83, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. Born February 10, 1936, to Walter and Lucille Davis. Married Robert Sharkey August 29, 1957. Employed as a school teacher. Enjoyed reading, trying new recipes, weaving,sewing and bird watching. Survivors include children, Fonda (Daniel) Sharkey-Wyatt and Greg (Constance) Sharkey, grandchildren, Sabrina, Danielle and Shawn, and brother Walt. Predeceaced by husband, brother Lee and sister Mary Vaughan( passed on January 29, 2020 also). Celebration of Life for Dortha and Robert from 2-4pm, Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Cremation Society of Illinois, 6825 Weaver Rd., Rockford, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dortha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -