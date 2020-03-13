|
|
Dortha L. Sharkey 1936—2020
ROCKFORD-Dortha Lee Sharkey, 83, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. Born February 10, 1936, to Walter and Lucille Davis. Married Robert Sharkey August 29, 1957. Employed as a school teacher. Enjoyed reading, trying new recipes, weaving,sewing and bird watching. Survivors include children, Fonda (Daniel) Sharkey-Wyatt and Greg (Constance) Sharkey, grandchildren, Sabrina, Danielle and Shawn, and brother Walt. Predeceaced by husband, brother Lee and sister Mary Vaughan( passed on January 29, 2020 also). Celebration of Life for Dortha and Robert from 2-4pm, Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Cremation Society of Illinois, 6825 Weaver Rd., Rockford, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020