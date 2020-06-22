Doug Tucker 1957—2020Doug Tucker, 62 of Byron, died on Friday, June 19th, 2020 at home.He was born on August 21, 1957 to Truman and Mabel (Cumins) Tucker.Graduated from Auburn High School, Class of 1975.He was joined in marriage on August 22, 1981 to Angel Ulander at the Sinnissippi Rose Garden.They lived in Rockford until Oct. 14, 1994 when they designed and built their home and where he wanted to be the last days of his life.He worked as an outside service coordinator at Cam Car for 20 years, then as a CDL driver for almost 15 years.Doug was a die-hard Cubs and Bears fan. He watched both win their prospective championships. He loved Crown Royal Whisky and was an avid collector of rare C.R. Whisky. He loved and collected owls and eagle figurines. He had an awesome "Man Cave", full of Cubs, Bears, Bulls, and golf memorabilia. He loved to golf with his friends until he was too ill to do so.He also loved his fur-babies, Sally and Dusty, his two cats.Friends were the most important thing to him and to make people laugh. Hard to put 42 years of Doug's life in one paragraph!He was the love of Angel's life- forever and always.The visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25th, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Sundberg Funeral Home 215 North Sixth Street, Rockford, Illinois 61107.The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place an Arlington Cemetery, Rockford.Please wear sports attire, no suits. In lieu of flowers please send donations to his wife.