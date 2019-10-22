|
Douglas E. Nelson 1943—2019
Douglas "Doug" E. Nelson, 75, of Rockford, IL, departed this earthly life to be with Jesus on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, after a fierce battle with cancer. He was born October 26, 1943, in Geneva, to the late Carl A. and Ethel A. (Swanson) Nelson. He graduated from Burlington Central High School, Class of 1962. Doug served in the Illinois National Guard from 1964 - 1970, during which time his unit was activated to patrol in Chicago when Martin Luther King was assassinated. Doug married "his bride" Louise Parisot on September 18, 1965. He was a family man and very proud of his 2 daughters and 3 grandchildren. He was a carpenter by trade and established DEN Construction, Inc., in the late 60's. Doug was a remodeling specialist who took great pride in his work. He was an honest and respected gentleman. Doug was a member of Riverside Community Church, where he gave many hours of service, leaving his handprint throughout. He told his wife when they married that he was inspired to be a carpenter because Jesus was a carpenter. Doug was a member of the American Legion, Post 1207, the Verdi Club, and Moonriders Snowmobile Club. He was very active volunteering in the community. Doug donated over 13 gallons of blood at the blood bank. He loved snowmobiling and was a fundraising guru for trail maintenance. In 1984, Doug and Lou rode from Mt. Morris, IL, to Copper Harbor, MI, to promote Interstate connecting trails. Survivors include his wife, Louise; daughters, Julie Heup and Tracey (Maurice Clark) Holland; 3 grandchildren, Eric Holland, Ashley Holland and Matthew Heup; brother, Robert (Carol) Nelson; sister-in-law, Cheryl Nelson; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents; twin brother, Daniel; and brother, Ronald.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Riverside Community Church, 6816 North 2nd Street, Machesney Park, IL. Memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Doug to Riverside Community Church for a boat dock. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019